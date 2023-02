We will be hosting a tournament on Friday, April 28 at 5pm! It’s the Friday before May Day, so we’ll probably have some sort of casual event on Saturday for people planning to stay through May Day.

The tournament will be semi-formal, with pools for each weapon which will be structured enough to get in a good amount of fencing, but not overly formal. We’d love to have an idea of how many people are coming, so please fill out the linked form if you’re planning to come.