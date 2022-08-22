2022-23 Fencing E-Board

Starting the revamp of this site by introducing our new club leaders!

E – Board:

Team Captain: Maya Johnson ’23, mjohnson5@brynmawr.edu

President: Emily Lazo ’23, elazo@brynmawr.edu

Vice President: Felix Townley Bakewell ’24, etownleyba@brynmawr.edu

Treasurer: Emma Unglaub ’23

Secretary: Simone Hoagland ’25

Fundraiser: Hannah Gordon ’25

Squad Captains:

Epee: Hunter Loftis ’23

Foil: Emma Unglaub ’23 and Anjali Mitra ’25

Sabre: Emily Lazo ’23

Volunteer Positions:

Web Administrator: Lucia Hamman ’24