2022-23 Fencing E-Board

Starting the revamp of this site by introducing our new club leaders!
E – Board:
Team Captain: Maya Johnson ’23, mjohnson5@brynmawr.edu
President: Emily Lazo ’23, elazo@brynmawr.edu
Vice President: Felix Townley Bakewell ’24, etownleyba@brynmawr.edu
Treasurer: Emma Unglaub ’23
Secretary: Simone Hoagland ’25
Fundraiser: Hannah Gordon ’25
Squad Captains:
Epee: Hunter Loftis ’23
Foil: Emma Unglaub ’23 and Anjali Mitra ’25
Sabre: Emily Lazo ’23
Volunteer Positions:
Web Administrator: Lucia Hamman ’24